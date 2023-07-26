default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Savile Row Tailor Edward Sexton Has Died

Edward Sexton
Edward Sexton, who was a British Savile Row tailor, died on Wednesday. (Courtesy)
By

Edward Sexton, who was a British Savile Row tailor, fashion designer and manufacturing consultant, died on Wednesday. He was 80-years-old.

Sexton co-founded his brand Nutter’s of Savile Row with another British tailor, Tommy Nutter, in 1969. The brand was renamed Edward Sexton in 1976.

The British tailor had a decades-long career with notable clients like Andy Warhol, Elton John and Naomi Campbell.

More recently, Sexton counted Harry Styles as a customer, creating the wardrobe for the pop star’s first solo worldwide concert tour, “Live on Tour,” in 2017. Sexton also dressed Rick Astley for his performance at the Glastonbury Festival in 2023.

In 2022, Sexton opened a store in collaboration with British interior designer Daniel Hopwood.

Born in Dagenham to a family of tailors and seamstresses, Sexton started his journey in the fashion industry when he left school at the age of 15 to work with tailor Lew Rose in a workshop on the Commercial Road in the East End of London.

