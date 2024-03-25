default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Valentino Cancels Menswear and Haute Couture Shows

Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024
Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)
By

Valentino has scrapped its June runway shows for menswear and haute couture following last week’s announcement that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is exiting the brand.

Rome-based Valentino had previously planned to stage a men’s runway in Milan and has been a longtime fixture of Paris haute couture week, which has been bumped up from early July to late June this season as the city prepares to host the Olympic Games.

Piccioli’s departure comes amid a flurry of changes at Valentino owner Mayhoola. Both the CEO and marketing chief of Valentino stablemate Balmain have left the company in recent weeks. Meanwhile, former Chloé CEO Riccardo Bellini has joined the group in a yet to be announced role. Valentino is set to announce a new creative director soon.

“Creativity will continue to lead the company as a key pillar, shaping new future collections in both women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and haute couture, elevating the brand’s DNA, its iconic codes and unrivalled Italian heritage,” Valentino said in its statement.

Learn more:

Pierpaolo Piccioli Is Exiting Valentino

A new creative configuration will be announced soon, the Roman couture house said.

About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Can Gucci’s Turnaround Plan Still Work?

This week, Kering flagged sales were down 20 percent at its flagship brand, knocking confidence in the group’s turnaround strategy. ‘A more drastic solution is required,’ one analyst wrote.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections