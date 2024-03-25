Valentino Cancels Menswear and Haute Couture Shows

Valentino has scrapped its June runway shows for menswear and haute couture following last week’s announcement that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is exiting the brand.

Rome-based Valentino had previously planned to stage a men’s runway in Milan and has been a longtime fixture of Paris haute couture week, which has been bumped up from early July to late June this season as the city prepares to host the Olympic Games.

Piccioli’s departure comes amid a flurry of changes at Valentino owner Mayhoola. Both the CEO and marketing chief of Valentino stablemate Balmain have left the company in recent weeks. Meanwhile, former Chloé CEO Riccardo Bellini has joined the group in a yet to be announced role. Valentino is set to announce a new creative director soon.

“Creativity will continue to lead the company as a key pillar, shaping new future collections in both women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and haute couture, elevating the brand’s DNA, its iconic codes and unrivalled Italian heritage,” Valentino said in its statement.

