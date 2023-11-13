Klarna Brings Its Creator Shops Platform to the US

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s latest case study explain.
Spin doctors and amateur sleuths relish in revealing the tricks of the trade on social media. As a result, today’s consumers are savvier about spin than ever, forcing brands to change tactics.
Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.