Condé Nast Appoints Rachel Wilkerson Miller Editor of Self

Wilkerson Miller will report to Anna Wintour, chief content officer, Condé Nast, and global editorial director, Vogue. Her appointment is effective May 23, 2022. She succeeds Leta Shy, who served in the post for just one year.

The announcement comes as employees at Condé Nast, the title’s parent company, unionised, and as the industry continues to contract.

