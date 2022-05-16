default-output-block.skip-main
Media

Condé Nast Appoints Rachel Wilkerson Miller Editor of Self

headshot rachel miller
Rachel Wilkerson Miller will become editor-in-chief on Self in May. (Condé Nast )
By

Wilkerson Miller will report to Anna Wintour, chief content officer, Condé Nast, and global editorial director, Vogue. Her appointment is effective May 23, 2022. She succeeds Leta Shy, who served in the post for just one year.

The announcement comes as employees at Condé Nast, the title’s parent company, unionised, and as the industry continues to contract.

Learn more:

Fashion Editors and Publishers Face Off

As magazines restrict staff from pursuing sponsored content opportunities, recruiting top talent has become harder than ever.

