Dazed Launches Social Media App

On Monday, youth-centric publisher Dazed Media announced it is launching Dazed Club, a new app that aims to serve as a networking platform for creatives around the world to collaborate on projects and share opportunities.

The app will allow users to upload their portfolios, engage with mentors and join subject-matter groups to discuss upcoming projects. Users who pay £5 a month will also receive access to Dazed events and complimentary copies of the magazine.

Dazed Magazine’s editorial and creative teams, led by editor Ibrahim Kamara, will use the app to scour new talent to platform on the magazine’s website and in its print editions as well as new hires.

“Me and my team want to celebrate and help and support young people from all backgrounds and hopefully this platform will be another way we can continue to do this,” said Kamara in a statement.

