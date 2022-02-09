default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Media

DotDash Meredith Suspends Print of Six Magazines, Including InStyle

Gwyneth Paltrow on the February cover of InStyle.
Gwyneth Paltrow on the February cover of InStyle. (Courtesy)
By

DotDash Meredith, whose parent, media group IAC, is chaired by Fox and USA Broadcasting Companies founder Barry Diller, announced it was shutting down the print editions of six magazines, including InStyle and Entertainment Weekly. The titles will move to digital only, eliminating approximately 200 jobs, mostly supporting print operations, according to a memo from Dotdash Meredith chief executive Neil Vogel.

“It is not news to anyone that there has been a pronounced shift in readership and advertising from print to digital, and as a result, for a few important brands, print is no longer serving the brand’s core purpose,” said Vogel in the memo.

The news comes just months after Dotdash announced its acquisition of Meredith for about $2.7 billion — $42.18 per share — in November 2021.

Learn more:

Org Chart: Vogue’s New Global Editorial Structure

The heavyweight international Vogue editors who once filled the front rows at Paris Fashion Week were gone this season, a stark sign of the restructuring that has consolidated power in the hands of global editor Anna Wintour and her regional deputies.


In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022