Fashion Journalist Hilary Alexander Has Died

The New Zealand-born British journalist died on Feb. 5, her 77th birthday, said the Graduate Fashion Foundation, which Alexander became honorary president of in 2019. Alexander — known especially for her energy and enthusiasm — was the fashion director of The Daily Telegraph for 26 years. She was appointed OBE for her contributions to fashion in 2013 and was named the British Fashion Awards’ journalist of the year twice, in 1997 and 2003.

British Vogue, where Alexander was memorialised by her Daily Telegraph deputy Julia Robson, first reported the news.

”Hilary was one of the original, old school fashion journalists …” Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief and Vogue’s European editorial director, told Vogue. “Everybody wanted to read what she had to say about fashion, but also she was hilarious, you could always feel her energy. She was so alive.”

Alexander was a frequent fashion commentator for the BBC, published a book based on her favourite print, “Leopard: Fashion’s Most Powerful Print,” in 2018 and was serving as editor-at-large for Hello Fashion Monthly at the time of her death. She played a crucial role in growing the Graduate Fashion Foundation’s annual young designers showcase, Graduate Fashion Week. As part of her role as the foundation’s honorary president, she did university visits to scout young talent and advised young designers around the world. She also served as a trustee for the charity.

