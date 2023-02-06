Fashion Journalist Hilary Alexander Has Died

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Attendees were decked out in sequins and silver at the Golden Globes’ first in-person ceremony since 2020, but the event overall took a more subdued tone.
The designer and former Spice Girl speaks at BoF VOICES 2022 about gaining strength from criticism and staying focused and resilient amid constant media scrutiny.
The beauty push is part of a wider strategy by CEO and publishing director Mike Obenson to turn System from a single print product into a broader media proposition.
A single year in the photographer’s career was the impetus for a spectacular new exhibition and a love letter by Tim Blanks.