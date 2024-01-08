Abercrombie & Fitch Lifts Holiday Sales Forecast on Robust Demand

The Business of Fashion
From Barbiecore to quiet luxury, fashion’s lightning fast trend cycle took brands and retailers for a ride in 2023. Here’s what we will take with us in 2024 — and what’s still to come.
Sportswear brands can lean into innovation, technology and collaborations to build credibility with outdoor-focused consumers, explains On's co-founder for The State of Fashion 2024.
The sportswear brand surpassed $1 billion in revenue in 2022, buoyed by soaring demand for its fashion-forward performance products, parent-company Amer Sports’ IPO filing revealed.
From zeroing in on traceability to sharpening inventory management, PVH’s chief supply chain officer, David Savman, unpacks in this interview for The State of Fashion 2024 what it takes for retailers, brands and their suppliers to thrive together.