default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Abercrombie & Fitch Lifts Holiday Sales Forecast on Robust Demand

Abercrombie & Fitch store.
The company benefited from a focus on fresh styles. (Shutterstock)
By

Abercrombie & Fitch on Monday raised its forecast for fourth-quarter and annual net sales, after strong demand for its apparel brands during the key holiday shopping period.

The company and Lululemon Athletica, which also raised its sales forecast for the period, benefited from a focus on fresh styles.

The retailers also maintained healthy profit margins as limited inventory overhang helped them sell at full-prices in a discount-heavy holiday shopping season.

“The Abercrombie & Fitch women’s business is expected to achieve its highest-ever fourth quarter sales complemented by an acceleration in men’s growth,” said CEO Fran Horowitz.

Abercrombie’s shares, which more than tripled in 2023, clawed back some ground to trade down about 1 percent before the bell.

The Gilly Hicks parent now expects fourth-quarter net sales to rise in the high teens percentage range, compared with its previous forecast of net sales up low double digits.

The apparel maker bumped up its annual net sales forecast to growth in the range of 14 percent to 15 percent, from its earlier expectation of 12 percent to 14 percent.

By Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila


Learn more:

Abercrombie’s 285% Surge in 2023 Beats Even Sizzling Nvidia

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has gained 285 percent this year, its best annual performance since going public in 1996.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

PVH Corp: The Power of Trust in Transforming Supply Chains

From zeroing in on traceability to sharpening inventory management, PVH’s chief supply chain officer, David Savman, unpacks in this interview for The State of Fashion 2024 what it takes for retailers, brands and their suppliers to thrive together.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024