default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Retail

Adidas Announces New China Chief as It Looks to Revive Sales

A shot of the Adidas logo on a glass storefront.
Adidas has appointed Adrian Siu to take over from Jason Thomas, who became Adidas Greater China’s managing director in 2019. (Shutterstock)
By

Adidas has replaced its China chief, it said on Tuesday, as the German sportswear brand looks to revive sales in the world’s second largest economy.

The company has appointed Adrian Siu to take over from Jason Thomas, who became Adidas Greater China’s managing director in 2019, it said.

Siu has held multiple roles with Adidas in Hong Kong and Shanghai and also served as the chief executive of Chinese fashion label Cosmo Lady. Thomas will assume the role of senior vice president, global franchise, Adidas added.

The company did not give a reason for the change, but said it would provide more details on its business during its full-year earnings conference on Wednesday.

In the third quarter, Adidas saw Greater China sales fall 15 percent, and the company has launched an action plan to try to revive its fortunes in the country.

Its Greater China business has been hit by pandemic restrictions and was targeted during a boycott of Western brands by Chinese consumers who criticised companies for saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang after reports of human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims there.

Beijing denies any abuses.

By Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh and Ann Maria Shibu; Editor: Jan Harvey

Learn more:

Adidas Hikes Outlook Despite Hit to China Sales

German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as demand soared in most of the world but took a hit in China where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Careers Week 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Careers Week 2022