default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Adidas Signs £900 Million Shirt Deal With Manchester United

Footballer Marcus Rashford wearing the Manchester United x Adidas kit.
Adidas AG agreed to extend its shirt-sponsorship deal with Manchester United. (Getty Images)
By

Adidas AG agreed to extend its shirt-sponsorship deal with English football club Manchester United in one of the biggest tie-ups in Premier League history.

The German sportswear maker signed a further 10-year contract that will keep its famous stripes and logo on the players’ shirts until 2035. The deal is worth at least £900 million ($1.2 billion).

The renewal of the sponsorship deal comes as Manchester United navigates a lengthy sale process. The Glazer family has owned the historic club since 2005 but is running a process to find a buyer or investors. UK-based billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad J.J. Al Thani, a member of Qatar’s royal family, have tabled bids valuing the club at more than $5 billion.

The team’s fortunes on the pitch improved last season. However, it has struggled to be as successful as it was under former manager Alex Ferguson, who retired in 2013 — the last time the club won the Premier League.

Adidas’s existing deal, which began in the 2015/2016 season, was worth at least £750 million. The shoemaker is seeking new avenues of growth to bolster sales after terminating its partnership with Ye, the rapper and designer formerly known as Kanye West.

By Jamie Nimmo

Learn more:

Why Luxury Brands Want in on Football

Despite the rocky history between fashion and football, luxury brands from Moncler to Dior are looking to benefit from the cultural power and global audience of the world’s most popular sport.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Seizing Fashion’s World Cup Opportunity

As FIFA’s Women’s World Cup tournament continues, the chance for brands to get in front of its growing audience is exponential. That, and what else to watch for in The Week Ahead.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings