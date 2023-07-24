Adidas Swamped With $565 Million in Orders for Unsold Yeezy Shoes

The Business of Fashion
In a bid to reach a wider set of customers, the Johannesburg-based designer will create the team’s uniforms for the upcoming season and release fan apparel as well.
Luxury spending may be flagging, and Miami has lost some of its pandemic-era heat. But there are plenty of opportunities for fashion brands if they know where to look.
The German apparel maker takes the hip hop artist formerly known as Kanye West to court, claiming Ye used marketing funds for unauthorised purposes.
Driven partly by nostalgia and partly by the trend for 1990s and Y2K styles, people are snatching up products from Gap's heyday. But those same shoppers aren’t necessarily buying what Gap has in stores now.