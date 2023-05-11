Adidas Will Sell Its Yeezy Inventory

The Business of Fashion
The German sportswear giant’s partnership with Ye generated $1.7 billion in 2021, accounting for nearly 7 percent of its annual revenue. Now that the company has cut ties with the rapper, will it keep selling Yeezy designs?
The German sportswear giant hinted it could try to sell already produced sneakers from the collaboration, but predicted its first annual loss in over three decades.
Kanye and Adidas, Johnny Depp and Dior: celebrity marketing can be a minefield as well as a goldmine — and social media has raised the stakes.
Designer Diane Von Furstenberg’s namesake brand is the latest to join the resale market. Its spin on the category includes a “Missed Connections” tab for hard-to-find pieces.
Luxury brands used to hold their fast-fashion collaborations at arm’s length, but changing consumer attitudes and new financial incentives are changing the high-low game.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. will bring its fashion show back as a feature-length film this fall after a four-year hiatus, showcasing artists and designers from around the world.
An excerpt from ‘Wildflower: A Memoir,’ the story of how fashion designer Aurora James pushed American retailers to embrace Black-owned brands.