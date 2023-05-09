Why Adidas’ China Comeback Is Lagging Nike’s

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, US lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on some of the industry’s biggest names as the relationship with Beijing and Washington continues to deteriorate.
Though Chinese tourists are slowly traveling abroad again, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg say the share of their shopping taking place overseas won’t be returning to its heyday.
Challenges in the executive pipeline mean most companies don’t have a Chinese board member to help them navigate the complexities of the market even though China accounts for a third of global luxury revenues.
Grey market resellers that frustrate global brands in China by exploiting cross-border price gaps have been unleashed by the end of pandemic-era travel restrictions.