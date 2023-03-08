A Challenging ‘Year of Transition’ Ahead for Adidas

The Business of Fashion
Top of incoming CEO Bjørn Gulden’s in-tray will be dealing with unsold Yeezy inventory and reversing the brand’s steep decline in China.
The sportswear giant cut its profitability forecast for the fourth time this year as it continues to confront the fallout from its split with Ye.
The German sportswear giant’s partnership with Ye generated $1.7 billion in 2021, accounting for nearly 7 percent of its annual revenue. Now that the company has cut ties with the rapper, will it keep selling Yeezy designs?
J.Crew has been burned by relying too heavily on a creative who courted fashion insiders. But then, it has also been burned by not having a creative who courted fashion insiders. Has the brand finally found a happy medium?
Brands, retailers and investors are betting on trail running, the fast-growing endurance sport, to become activewear’s next big category.
Buoyed by recent collaborations with classic American brands, the cult menswear label is finding new audiences and setting sail beyond its home turf.
New CEO Bjorn Gulden will face questions about the doomed collaboration when the company reports earnings this week. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.