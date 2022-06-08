Amazon Launches ‘Luxury Stores’ Platform in Europe

The e-commerce giant’s luxury fashion vertical, first introduced in the US in September 2020, is now available in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, the company announced June 8.

Shoppers can browse ready-to-wear pieces online — via the Amazon website or the mobile app — from luxury fashion and beauty labels such as Christopher Kane, Dundas, Mira Mikati, Rianna+Nina and Altuzarra.

Luxury Stores customers in the UK and Europe will benefit from free shipping on their orders. Participating brands will sell their inventory directly to buyers, independently determining assortment and pricing on the platform.

“Amazon offers the tools and technology to create and personalise original content in each of their unique brand voices to engage and inspire, opening a new door for designers and brands to access existing and new luxury customers,” the company said in a statement.

