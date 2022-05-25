Amazon Opens First Physical Fashion Retail Store

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it had opened its first brick-and-mortar clothing retail store, as people start to venture out to shop following easing Covid-19 curbs.

The store, Amazon Style, located in Los Angeles, will use machine-learning technology to help customers find clothes and personalise recommendations.

Customers shopping on the Amazon app will also have the option to try out their selections at the physical store, and will be notified on the fitting room’s availability.

By Akash Sriram; Editor: Vinay Dwivedi

