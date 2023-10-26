default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Amazon Reports Quarterly Revenue Above Estimates

Amazon, Shopify strike deal to open Amazon logistics to sellers.
Amazon beat third-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday. (Shutterstock)
By

Amazon beat third-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday as high interest rates failed to deter consumers from spending on its e-commerce platform for everything from groceries to electronics.

Shares of the online retailer and cloud major rose about 5 percent in extended trading.

Amazon Web Services brought in revenue of $23.1 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. The beat underscores how the tech giant’s dominant position in the sector is helping it overcome challenges in a tough market.

Overall revenue in the third quarter rose 13 percent to $143.1 billion. Analysts on average expected revenue of $141.41 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue in the range of $160 billion and $167 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting revenue of $166.62 billion.

Net income rose to $9.9 billion in the third quarter from $2.87 billion, a year earlier.

By Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

Learn more:

Amazon Analysts Expect Same-Day Delivery to Boost Margins in Q3


