default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

American Eagle Outfitters Holiday Inventory Balloons, Sales Impress

American Eagle Outfitters Inc said its inventory levels jumped ahead of the holiday season as it spent more on air freight to overcome supply chain disruptions. Shutterstock.
By

American Eagle Outfitters Inc said on Tuesday its inventory levels jumped ahead of the holiday season as it spent more on air freight to overcome supply chain disruptions, after posting better-than-expected quarterly results.

Shoppers have been splurging on streetwear, visiting stores more after vaccinations and the easing of Covid-19 curbs. But congested ports and factory closures in Asia have resulted in nearly empty shelves for some retailers.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Tuesday also posted quarterly revenue above market expectations but said its inventory levels were largely flat from a year earlier.

Shares in Abercrombie fell about 17 percent, tracking their worst day in two-half years, while those of American Eagle rose 5 percent.

Abercrombie is expected to take a hit of around $75 million in the fourth quarter due to higher freight rates, chief finance officer Scott Lipesky said on a post-earnings call.

American Eagle forecast additional holiday quarter freight costs of $70 million to $80 million. The company, however, has been beefing up its logistics game, after it agreed this month to buy Quiet Logistics for $350 million, following its takeover of AirTerra earlier this year.

Most other US apparel sellers have reported an increase in inventory levels as they chartered their own container ships and ordered products in advance for the holidays.

American Eagle said its inventory at the end of the third quarter increased 32 percent to $740 million. “We are in a healthy inventory position... set up for a very strong holiday,” chief operating officer Michael Rempell told analysts.

For American Eagle, third quarter net revenue increased 24 percent to $1.27 billion, beating estimates of $1.23 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. Helped by demand for its eponymous and Aerie brands, it also beat profit estimates.

Abercrombie’s net sales, meanwhile, rose 10 percent to $905.2 million.

By Praveen Paramasivam and Reshma Rockie George; Editor: Ramakrishnan M.

Further Reading
In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

Inside the Big Business of Styling Athletes

NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index