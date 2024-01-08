default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

American Eagle Outfitters Lifts Holiday Quarter Revenue View on Strong Demand

American Eagle store | Source: Shutterstock
The multi-brand apparel retailer now expects fourth-quarter revenue to increase in the low double digits percentage range. (Shutterstock)
By

American Eagle Outfitters on Monday raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast, citing strong demand in the all important holiday season.

The multi-brand apparel retailer now expects fourth-quarter revenue to increase in the low double digits percentage range, compared to the previous outlook of a high-single digits rise.

By Annett Mary Manoj

American Eagle Raises Annual Revenue Forecast on Strong Holiday-Season Demand

The company now expects annual revenue to be up mid single digits, compared with its prior forecast of a rise in low single digits.

