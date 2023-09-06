Arc’teryx- and Salomon-owner Amer Sports files for US IPO.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The New York-based designer will create his own collection for the retailer, launching in 2024. As part of his long-term role, Preston will also consult on the brand’s overall menswear assortment.
One of the world’s most popular types of rough diamonds has plunged into a pricing free fall, as an increasing number of Americans choose engagement rings made from lab-grown stones instead.
Forty-five million American consumers will have to account for a new expense this fall as the three-year pause on student loan interest accruement ends. Retailers resilient to the shock will be those that offer a distinct assortment of products while conveying a sense of value.
Theory, the New York-based contemporary fashion brand owned by Japanese conglomerate Fast Retailing, has appointed Marco Gentile to be its new chief executive officer for the UK and Europe.