Retail

Asos Announces CFO Departure as Executive Shakeup Continues

The shake-up comes as the company restructures its executive team after appointing chief commercial officer José Antonio Ramos Calamonte as CEO in June.
By

Mat Dunn, who also serves as the fast fashion e-tailer’s chief operating officer, will leave the company at the end of the year, the company said Wednesday.

Calamonte succeeded former CEO Nick Beighton, who left Asos in October 2021 after 12 years at the company, as sales growth slowed amid global supply-chain disruptions.

The fast-fashion retailer issued a profit warning in April, citing inflation and disruption from the war in Ukraine.

Dunn, who joined Asos in 2019, will continue in his role until at least 31 Oct. 2022 and will remain employed until the end of the year, the company said.

The retailer has begun a search for a new chief financial officer, the company statement added.

Learn more:

Asos Warns Full-Year Target Is at Risk From Inflation, War

The British online fashion retailer, said its full-year earnings goal is at risk from accelerating inflation and disruption from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

