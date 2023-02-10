Asos Names Sean Glithero as Interim Finance Chief

British fashion retailer Asos on Friday named Sean Glithero as interim finance chief to help drive its turnaround plan, succeeding Katy Mecklenburgh who leaves in May.

Asos said Glithero, who has previously had roles at Auto Trader, Funding Circle and MatchesFashion, has already joined the company.

The group, the one-time British poster child for the shift to online fashion retailing, said in October it would overhaul its business model after the economic crunch and a string of operational problems hammered its profits. Its shares are down 57 percent over the last year.

It said on Friday it has taken action to simplify decision-making processes and build a stronger leadership team, with 75 percent of the roles in a new 12-person team filled.

Asos, which last month reported a fall in Christmas sales, also said it will report interim results on May 10.

By James Davey; Editors: Kate Holton and Jason Neely

