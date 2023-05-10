Asos Reports First-Half Loss as Shoppers Cut Back

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Luxury brands used to hold their fast-fashion collaborations at arm’s length, but changing consumer attitudes and new financial incentives are changing the high-low game.
An excerpt from ‘Wildflower: A Memoir,’ the story of how fashion designer Aurora James pushed American retailers to embrace Black-owned brands.
Lessons From LA’s Hottest Retail Destinations
Amer Sports plans to scale its three largest companies, including tennis racket maker Wilson, into €1 billion sportswear megabrands by cutting back on wholesale and leaning into their fashion appeal, without altering their core product offerings.