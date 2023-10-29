Aurelius Group in Talks to Buy the Body Shop, Says Report

The Business of Fashion
Generative AI will be Amazon’s secret weapon this holiday season, leveraging data from its more than 160 million Prime subscribers to improve ad targeting and allowing merchants to produce promotions quickly.
Activist investors are demanding big changes at the fashion conglomerate, which also owns The North Face, Supreme, Timberland and other brands. The company will have a chance to lay out its own vision when it releases earnings this week.
New contentious shareholders are seldom welcomed by their target companies, but analysts say the owner of Vans and Supreme should take heed of its latest activist investors, which are pushing the group to cut costs, sell off assets and pay down debt.
