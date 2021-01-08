Bird, the Retailer that Helped Establish the Brooklyn Look, Is Closing

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.
To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.
Gridlock in Washington could furlough millions of workers heading into the holiday shopping season. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
The company’s recent introduction of a marketplace model has led to a flood of listings for new, high-end goods by third-party sellers. Some brands aren’t happy, but there may not be much they can do.