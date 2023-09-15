Birkenstock Reveals 21% Revenue Jump in Updated Financials Ahead of IPO

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Malls across the US have been ‘flash robbed’ by groups of about 20 to 30 suspects stealing retail merchandise.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
The sportswear giant’s lifestyle and fashion division is set to release a new campaign and “visual identity” to emphasise the cultural cachet of its Samba, Gazelle and Superstar sneaker franchises.
The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK.