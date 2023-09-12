default-output-block.skip-main
Bloomingdale’s Names Olivier Bron as CEO

Parent company Macy’s Inc. taps Olivier Bron as CEO of Bloomingdale’s.
Parent company Macy’s Inc. taps Olivier Bron as CEO of Bloomingdale’s. (Courtesy)
By

Macy’s Inc., the parent company of Bloomingdale’s, has appointed Olivier Bron as the new chief executive of the New York-based department store chain. In addition to leading business strategy, Bron will be responsible for curating the Bloomingdale’s selection of brand stocks and private brands.

Bron joins the company with more than 20 years of retail experience. Most recently, he was the CEO of Thai retailers Central and Robinson Department Stores under Central Group. Prior to that, Bron was the chief operating officer and director of strategy for Galeries Lafayette in Paris.

Bron will fill the top role vacated by Tony Spring earlier this year when he was promoted to president and CEO of Macy’s Inc. Bron will resume the position in November and report to Spring.

“[Bron’s] extensive international retail career and deep knowledge of the luxury market will be invaluable as we pursue additional opportunities for growth,” Spring said in a statement.

Macy’s Falls as Markdowns to Clear Inventory Cut Into Sales

Macy’s Inc. comparable sales beat analyst expectations, but a significant drop from a year ago shows that department store customers are pulling back on purchases.

Masterclasses