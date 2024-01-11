default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Boohoo Accused of Mislabelling Clothes as Made in UK

Boohoo clothing. Shutterstock.
The mislabelling occurred at Boohoo’s flagship Thurmaston Lane factory in Leicester, England last year. (Shutterstock)
By

Fast fashion retailer Boohoo has placed  “Made in UK” labels on potentially thousands of its trendy t-shirts, trousers and jackets which have been produced in Pakistan and other countries in South Asia, the BBC reported.

The mislabelling occurred at Boohoo’s flagship Thurmaston Lane factory in Leicester, England last year, where workers removed original labels affecting one in every 250 garments.

A spokesperson for the retailer said the mislabelling was a result of human error and “an isolated incident which impacted less than 1 percent of the group’s global garments intake.”

The news comes at the heels of Boohoo considering the closure of its Leicester factory, which opened to great fanfare two years ago. The factory’s intention was to serve as a model for the retailer’s commitment to treating garment workers fairly.


Learn more:

Boohoo Considers Closing UK Factory Set Up to Improve Workers’ Treatment

The fast fashion company Boohoo is considering closing a factory that it set up in Leicester as a model for its efforts to improve the treatment of workers making its clothing.

About the author
Yola Mzizi
Yola Mzizi

Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024