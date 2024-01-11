Boohoo Accused of Mislabelling Clothes as Made in UK

Fast fashion retailer Boohoo has placed “Made in UK” labels on potentially thousands of its trendy t-shirts, trousers and jackets which have been produced in Pakistan and other countries in South Asia, the BBC reported.

The mislabelling occurred at Boohoo’s flagship Thurmaston Lane factory in Leicester, England last year, where workers removed original labels affecting one in every 250 garments.

A spokesperson for the retailer said the mislabelling was a result of human error and “an isolated incident which impacted less than 1 percent of the group’s global garments intake.”

The news comes at the heels of Boohoo considering the closure of its Leicester factory, which opened to great fanfare two years ago. The factory’s intention was to serve as a model for the retailer’s commitment to treating garment workers fairly.





