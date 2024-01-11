Boohoo Accused of Mislabelling Clothes as Made in UK

The Business of Fashion
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
The chains are exceeding sales expectations in a choppy market by giving young shoppers the products they want, in just the right amount.
From Barbiecore to quiet luxury, fashion’s lightning fast trend cycle took brands and retailers for a ride in 2023. Here’s what we will take with us in 2024 — and what’s still to come.
Sportswear brands can lean into innovation, technology and collaborations to build credibility with outdoor-focused consumers, explains On's co-founder for The State of Fashion 2024.
The sportswear brand surpassed $1 billion in revenue in 2022, buoyed by soaring demand for its fashion-forward performance products, parent-company Amer Sports’ IPO filing revealed.