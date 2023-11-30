default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Castore Raises £145 Million in Funding Round

Castore raises 145 million pounds in funding round.
Castore raises £145 million in funding round. (Castore)
By
  • Yola Mzizi

The activewear label announced that it secured growth investment in a funding round led by Raine Partners, the equity arm of investment firm The Raine Group. The brand also counts Hanaco Ventures and Felix Capital as investors.

The investment will support Castore’s functional capabilities and infrastructure systems to further build out the company’s supply chain.

The label was founded in 2016 in Bebington, England, a small town near Liverpool. In the last seven years, Castore has partnered with elite football, rugby and cricket teams to manufacture their apparel and has been seen on high-profile figures including Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid.

Learn more:

How Regional Brands Go Global

Labels that get their start outside of major fashion hubs are leveraging their local identities and a strategic approach to wholesale to gain international followings.

In This Article
Topics
People

Voices 2023 Live