How Regional Brands Go Global

Emerging labels can catch the eyes of inundated buyers through savvy pitching, leveraging relationships with celebrity fans and compelling social-media profiles.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
The Australian designer, who earlier this year closed her label after two decades, is the most prominent designer yet to sell via Shein.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
The fundraising landscape is still generally conservative, but companies like Alo Yoga are reportedly seeking multi-billion dollar valuations.
Amid a spending slowdown and steep competition, the UK fast-fashion players including Asos and Frasers Group are selling off struggling brands.