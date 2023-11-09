More Than Half of Consumers Say They’ll Trim Holiday Spending

The Business of Fashion
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
The fundraising landscape is still generally conservative, but companies like Alo Yoga are reportedly seeking multi-billion dollar valuations.
Amid a spending slowdown and steep competition, the UK fast-fashion players including Asos and Frasers Group are selling off struggling brands.
The ultra-fast fashion giant’s latest acquisition of Missguided and a partnership with Forever 21 will grant it access to new customers and distribution channels.