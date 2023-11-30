Apparel Maker Faherty Explores Selling Minority Stake

The Business of Fashion
The luggage and lifestyle brand is expanding its product and marketing strategies while launching collaborations and pop-up stores as its founder, Shay Mitchell, eyes expansion and profitability after five years in business. BoF learns more.
Richemont, owner of jeweller Cartier, said on Wednesday it would not inject any cash into online luxury retailer Farfetch, following a report that the latter was exploring going private.
Consumer spending over Thanksgiving Weekend may have exceeded expectations, but shoppers may be stretching their wallets too thin, analysts say.
A small but growing online fashion community is practising a more critical form of consumption, marrying the quiet luxury trend with a desire for value and environmentally responsible products.