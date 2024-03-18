default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Gap and Palace to Launch ’90s-Inspired Collaboration

Gap and Palace will launch a 55-piece collection, inspired by '90s skateboarding culture.
Gap and Palace will launch a 55-piece collection, inspired by '90s skateboarding culture. (Gap Inc.)
Gap is set to launch a collection with cult London streetwear label Palace.

The 55-piece collection was inspired by ‘90s skateboarding style and includes varsity jackets, windbreakers and co-branded logo hoodies.

The move comes a month after parent company Gap Inc. hired designer Zac Posen as “cultural curator and creative partner” to new chief executive Richard Dickson in the latest bid to re-energise the long-stagnant American apparel chain.”

Gap is a pop culture brand that sells apparel,” Dickson said in November at BoF VOICES. “Brands need to have a strong identity, a point of view and creative perspective. We don’t need everyone to like us.”

Learn more:

Gap Inc. Names Zac Posen Creative Director

The American designer is tasked with reinvigorating the company’s entire portfolio, working directly alongside its new CEO, Richard Dickson, BoF has learned. He’ll also play a more hands-on role at Old Navy as chief creative officer.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

