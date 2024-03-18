Gap and Palace to Launch ’90s-Inspired Collaboration

Gap is set to launch a collection with cult London streetwear label Palace.

The 55-piece collection was inspired by ‘90s skateboarding style and includes varsity jackets, windbreakers and co-branded logo hoodies.

The move comes a month after parent company Gap Inc. hired designer Zac Posen as “cultural curator and creative partner” to new chief executive Richard Dickson in the latest bid to re-energise the long-stagnant American apparel chain.”

Gap is a pop culture brand that sells apparel,” Dickson said in November at BoF VOICES. “Brands need to have a strong identity, a point of view and creative perspective. We don’t need everyone to like us.”

