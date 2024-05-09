Skip to main content
Retail

Gap Names PepsiCo Exec as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Fabiola Torres, who has also held leadership roles at Nike and Apple, will oversee the group’s marketing, merchandising and store experience functions.
Fabiola Torres Gap new CMO
Fabiola Torres. (Gap Inc.)
Gap has tapped Fabiola Torres to be global chief marketing officer, the company said Wednesday. In her previous role at PepsiCo, Torres served as marketing chief for its energy drinks business and Hispanic business unit, according to her LinkedIn.

The global chief marketing officer position is a new role for the company, and will oversee the brand’s marketing, creative, visual merchandising, store experience and operations teams.

Prior to PepsiCo, Torres has served leadership roles at Nike and Apple. As head of global sneaker culture at Nike, Torres helped launch the first Nike Sneakers destination as a mobile app, according to Gap.

“It was incredibly important to bring on a leader who can navigate transformation, build brands that shape culture, and lead with purpose,” Gap brand CEO Mark Breitbard said in an internal memo announcing Torres’ hire.

Can Gap Be Barbie-fied?

Gap’s new CEO is regarded as the architect behind Barbie’s sensational comeback. Can he replicate the playbook to save a $15 billion fashion empire?


Cathaleen Chen
Cathaleen Chen

Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

