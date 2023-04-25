default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Gap to Cut Hundreds of Jobs in New Round of Layoffs

Gap Inc. is eliminating hundreds of jobs from its global workforce. (Shutterstock)
Gap Inc. is eliminating hundreds of jobs from its global workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The apparel retailer joins a growing number of American firms, including tech giant Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. and consumer companies Clorox Co and Wayfair Inc., to downsize its workforce amid mounting worries of a recession in the US.

The current round of job cuts at Gap is expected to be larger than the about 500 corporate roles it eliminated in September, the report added.

Gap began notifying the employees it planned to lay off in its international sourcing division on April 18, the report said, adding that it plans to inform staff about prospective layoffs at its San Francisco headquarters this week.

Gap did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

As of Jan. 28, 2023, the company had a workforce of approximately 95,000 employees, according to a regulatory filing.

By Granth Vanaik; Editor Subhranshu Sahu

