Op-Ed | Yeezy Was Never Going to Save Gap. What Can?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Consumers are getting pickier about where they shop as inflation and a cooling economy take their toll. Some of the biggest names in fashion and beauty no longer make the cut.
The convenience and visual impact of sets have made the category an enduring staple among consumers and retailers alike, but current market circumstances are giving them a boost.
Vacation destinations are gearing up for another huge year, including the return of Chinese travelers for the first time since the pandemic. But whether tourists will splurge on fashion like they did last year is less clear.
A year into chairing the world’s biggest fashion retailer, Marta Ortega is trying to shake up Zara owner Inditex’s fast-fashion image and draw in more aspirational shoppers.