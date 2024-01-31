H&M Names New CEO in Surprise Move

The Business of Fashion
Woods has been linked with American golf brand Taylor Made since December, when the company filed a trademark for apparel, accessories and equipment, under the name ‘Sunday Red.’
The owner of Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson is headed for an initial public offering this week. It’s hoping its public debut will go better than the last big fashion listing.
A newly formed group of institutional investors with a massive stake in Farfetch is requesting immediate pay back on the company’s debts amid fear that a deal with Coupang will further erode the e-tailer’s value.
The move is more about marketing than finances. But it provides a good excuse to check in how the luxury resale player is adapting in a brutal marketplace for fashion start-ups and resale platforms alike.