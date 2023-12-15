Under Pressure From Shein, H&M Reaches for Upmarket Shoppers

The Business of Fashion
Hennes & Mauritz AB’s revenue fell as consumers pulled back on spending at H&M clothing stores and after the chain closed stores in Russia.
Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB is planning a debut green bond sale, the latest effort by a fast fashion company to improve the sustainability of its business.
Zoetop Business Co., the Hong Kong-based entity that previously owned Shein, is among the defendants, as is Shein Group Ltd., according to a writ of summons issued in July 2021 and recently obtained by Bloomberg News.
The outcry over Zara’s ill-conceived, poorly-timed campaign this week highlights the blind spots that fashion brands routinely make apparent in their advertising.
The lines between functionality and style will continue to blur as consumers continue to embrace ”gorpcore” and competition increases among technical outdoor wear players, according to The State of Fashion 2024.
As top brands seek greater control over distribution in part to avoid discounting, the e-commerce platform has been offering up to 45 percent off smaller labels such as Balenciaga, Diesel, Balmain and Lanvin.
The expanding popularity of K-culture is helping South Korean brands and retailers like Musinsa gain global recognition, explains CEO in an interview for The State of Fashion 2024.