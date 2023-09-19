default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

H&M Has Begun Charging for Returns

H&M store in Manhattan, New York. Shutterstock.
H&M's results for the September to November quarter were in line with expectations. (Shutterstock)
By

Fast fashion giant H&M has eliminated free returns for online purchases in the UK, where customers will now be required to pay £1.99 for both parcel and in-store returns. However, members of H&M’s customer platform don’t have to pay, and it’s free to register online.

H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said last fall that the company was considering charging for returns in an effort to reduce costs.

H&M joins Zara and Uniqlo in a growing list of retailers that are reconsidering their return policy as shipping costs have surged since the pandemic. Logistics experts say on average, about 20 to 30 percent of online fashion purchases are returned — far higher than the return rate for in-store transactions.

To curb the costs associated with reverse logistics, retailers can also consider partnering with return aggregation services like Happy Returns and Narvar, raising their free shipping threshold to eliminate impulse purchases, or using fit technology to improve more accurate online sizing.

The increasing consensus around return fees, however, signal that the most direct method of offsetting costs may be the most effective one.

Learn more:

Is This the Beginning of the End for Free Returns?

For much of the last two decades, online retailers have competed to offer cheaper, more convenient shopping experiences. What happens when one of the world’s biggest apparel sellers bucks the trend?

About the author
Cathaleen Chen
Cathaleen Chen

Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index