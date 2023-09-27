default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

H&M Is Hiring More Security as Shoplifting Rises in US

H&M’s quarterly sales stagnate as It feels heat of competition.
H&M is hiring more security as shoplifting rises in US. (Shutterstock)
By

H&M’s chief executive officer Helena Helmersson said on Wednesday shoplifting has been a particular problem in the US, and the world’s No. 2 fashion retailer is looking at taking steps such as increasing security in its stores.

“What is standing out is ... the US,” she told Reuters in an interview, adding that retail theft is an industry-wide issue.

Her comments come after the company’s chief financial officer said that shoplifting has been rising in recent months and that the fast-fashion retailer was looking at solutions.

The executives are the latest at a major retailer to warn about the growing problem.

“It is an increasing problem in many markets,” CFO Adam Karlsson said on a call with media after the company released quarterly results.

By Helen Reid and Josephine Mason; Editor: Jan Harvey

Learn more:

Zara Finds Shoplifters Outsmarted Its New Security System

The British Retail Consortium reported that store theft increased by 27 percent last year across the UK’s 10 largest cities.

