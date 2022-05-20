Hugo Boss Announces Departure of COO Heiko Schäfer

The German fashion brand said Friday that Schäfer will leave the company on May 31 after two years as the company’s operations chief.

He will join outdoor apparel and equipment brand Mammut Sports Group as chief executive on Sep. 1, the Swiss company announced Friday.

In a release announcing his departure, the German label noted Schäfer’s role in steering the brand through the pandemic and credited him for its growth over the last two years. Sales totalled $2.8 billion in 2021, up 46 per cent from the previous year.

“Schäfer had an important impact in building an effective, digitised, and more sustainable operations backbone since joining the company,” the chairman of the company’s supervisory board Hermann Waldemer said in a statement.

Following Schäfer’s departure his responsibilities will be split between chief executive Daniel Grieder and chief financial officer Yves Müller, the company said.

