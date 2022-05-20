default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Retail

Hugo Boss Announces Departure of COO Heiko Schäfer

Schäfer will leave the company on May 31 to pursue a “new professional assignment.”
Schäfer will leave the company on May 31 to pursue a “new professional assignment.” (Shutterstock)
By

The German fashion brand said Friday that Schäfer will leave the company on May 31 after two years as the company’s operations chief.

He will join outdoor apparel and equipment brand Mammut Sports Group as chief executive on Sep. 1, the Swiss company announced Friday.

In a release announcing his departure, the German label noted Schäfer’s role in steering the brand through the pandemic and credited him for its growth over the last two years. Sales totalled $2.8 billion in 2021, up 46 per cent from the previous year.

“Schäfer had an important impact in building an effective, digitised, and more sustainable operations backbone since joining the company,” the chairman of the company’s supervisory board Hermann Waldemer said in a statement.

Following Schäfer’s departure his responsibilities will be split between chief executive Daniel Grieder and chief financial officer Yves Müller, the company said.

Learn more:

The Strategy Behind The Hugo Boss Rebrand

CEO Daniel Grieder breaks down the strategy behind the German menswear giant’s new brand campaign, and why he’s splitting up “Hugo” and “Boss.”

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion: Technology
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The State of Fashion: Technology