Inditex Pushes Bargain Brand to Counter Shein

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Vogue-produced campaigns, streetwear tie-ups, fashion week events and special relationships with Off-White and Puma have helped Italian giant AC Milan infiltrate the industry where other teams have fallen short.
Shein and Temu’s growth is squeezing out space for other industries on air freighters, just as global firms are scrambling to find alternative logistics options due to the Red Sea disruptions.
The American big-box retailer announced its upcoming partnership with Diane von Furstenberg amid a sales slump in apparel and other discretionary categories.
The company is still well positioned to be the market leader in global luxury e-commerce, but new owner Coupang has its work cut out for it, writes Imran Amed.