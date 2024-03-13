Inditex Gets Spring Season Boost From Upmarket Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
On expects sales to grow at least 30 percent this year to 2.25 billion Swiss francs ($2.56 billion) or more.
Danielle Frankel has garnered cult status in recent years with unconventional pieces that can be worn to the altar — and beyond.
FC Barcelona may take its on-field kit and fan merchandise in-house after falling out with Nike. Football industry executives and rival sportswear brands will be watching its next moves closely.
Informa Markets Fashion has transitioned to Mmgnet Group and launched Mmgnet, its new parent brand, as the company innovates and expands its business model. Building on its heritage as a fashion industry connector, Mmgnet is an insights and inspiration resource for executives and stakeholders. BoF learns more from president Kelly Helfman and vice president of marketing, Teodora Nicolae.