default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Inditex Sees Sales and Profits Rise in First Half of 2023

Zara store exterior with customer entering in the store doors.
Zara store exterior with customer entering in the store doors. (Getty Images)
By

Inditex, parent company of Zara, reported a sales increase of 13.5 percent and a 40 percent rise in profits in the first six months of 2023, beating expectations. The company’s sales rose to €16.9 billion ($18.1 billion) while profits increased to €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion), it revealed in an earnings report this week. Inditex did not alter its outlook for the rest of the year.

This comes despite the fact that the Spanish retail giant had slowed the pace of its price hikes in recent months, which it first enacted last year to combat rising inflation.

Learn more:

Zara-Owner Inditex Says It Will Stop Buying Clothes From Myanmar

After a military junta took over in 2021, labour rights have eroded in the country; since then, brands have been under pressure to disengage, but their exit could cause economic problems for workers.


About the author
Diana Pearl
Diana Pearl

Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Why Mansur Gavriel Is Sticking With the Bucket Bag

The New York-based brand used to be one of the most coveted names in fashion. Now, it’s hoping to win over a new group of Gen-Z shoppers with the same best-selling handbags that had captured the hearts of Millennials.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index