Inditex’s Nine-Month Profit Soars 32.5%, Sales Growth Slows Down

Zara owner Inditex said on Wednesday its net profit jumped 32.5 percent jump in February-October, but the fast fashion giant’s sales growth in the nine-month period slowed down from a year ago amid tougher times for consumers.

The world’s biggest fashion retailer said its net profit rose to €4.1 billion ($4.42 billion) in line with analysts, most of whom are still betting on the company’s ability to sell fashion faster and drawing more aspirational shoppers.

By Corina Pons; Editor: Inti Landauro

