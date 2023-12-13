default-output-block.skip-main
Inditex’s Nine-Month Profit Soars 32.5%, Sales Growth Slows Down

New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex.
Zara owner Inditex said its net profit rose to €4.1 billion ($4.42 billion) in line with analysts. (Shutterstock)
By

Zara owner Inditex said on Wednesday its net profit jumped 32.5 percent jump in February-October, but the fast fashion giant’s sales growth in the nine-month period slowed down from a year ago amid tougher times for consumers.

The world’s biggest fashion retailer said its net profit rose to €4.1 billion ($4.42 billion) in line with analysts, most of whom are still betting on the company’s ability to sell fashion faster and drawing more aspirational shoppers.

By Corina Pons; Editor: Inti Landauro

Inditex Places Order for Recycled Fibres Amid Industry Effort to Quell Market Jitters

The Zara-owner will buy 2,000 tonnes of fibre made using raw materials from Renewcell, sending a signal of support after a weak sales update sent the Swedish recycler’s share price plunging this month.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19