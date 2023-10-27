default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

Inditex Places Order for Recycled Fibres Amid Industry Effort to Quell Market Jitters

The Zara-owner will buy 2,000 tonnes of fibre made using raw materials from Renewcell, sending a signal of support after a weak sales update sent the Swedish recycler’s share price plunging this month.
A bale of fabric waste ready for recycling at Swedish textile recycler Renewcell.
A bale of fabric waste ready for recycling at Swedish textile recycler Renewcell. (Alexander Donka)
By

Zara-owner Inditex has committed to buy 2,000 tonnes of fibre made using raw material supplied by textile-to-textile recycler Renewcell. The move is the latest sign of support from the industry, after a weak sales update at the Swedish scale-up earlier this month sent jitters through the sector and raised questions about the credibility of fashion’s sustainability commitments.

Brands have said they are betting big on recycling to help them meet climate goals by moving towards more circular ways of operating. Investors in turn have put money into new chemical recycling technologies that are now beginning to reach commercial scale.

Renewcell is one of the first to have an industrial plant up and running, making it an early test case for whether brands’ voluntary climate commitments will translate into real sales of lower-impact materials. Slower-than-expected uptake of the company’s recycled cellulosic pulp spooked investors.

But players in the space have rallied this week in an unusual public effort to calm market fears.

“A small bump in the road should not overshadow the incredible progress [Renewcell has] made over the last decade,” sustainable fashion incubator Fashion for Good said in an open letter posted on LinkedIn Thursday. “First-to-market technologies will always face challenges. However, the progress made by Renewcell cannot be overstated, nor should the strong drivers for Renewcell’s relevance in the industry be overlooked.”

On Friday, Inditex said it had agreed to buy the first 2,000 tonnes of fibre made with a blend of Renewcell’s Circulose material and virgin cellulose from producer Tanshang Sanyou. Earlier this week, the fast-fashion giant announced another deal to buy recycled polyester from US start-up Ambercycle, the latest in a series of investments in recycling technology.

Still more work is going to be needed across the industry to increase supply of lower-impact raw materials if brands are to meet their own climate commitments and comply with incoming government regulations in key markets like Europe and the US. At present, a lack of investment and clear demand signals from brands means fashion will face a 133 million tonne shortfall in 2030, according to a report published earlier this week.

Learn more:

Fashion Faces Massive Shortage of More Sustainable Raw Materials

Without greater commitment and investment from brands, the industry will face a 133 million-tonne shortfall in supply of lower-impact materials in 2030, according to a new report.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.

Are Those Feathers Faux?

Retailers including Selfridges, Asos and Boohoo have mislabelled real feathers as ‘faux,’ according to a new investigation, as the feather trend on red carpets and runways fuels debate over whether the material is ethical.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023