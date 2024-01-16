Italy Court Seeks to Stop Sale of La Perla Lingerie Brand in UK

The Business of Fashion
The majority of mass-market fashion is sourced from China, the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia and shipped abroad. (Zara-owner Inditex SA manufactures about 60 percent of its products close to its headquarters in Arteixo, in northern Spain, and flies in garments made elsewhere.)
The chains are exceeding sales expectations in a choppy market by giving young shoppers the products they want, in just the right amount.
From Barbiecore to quiet luxury, fashion’s lightning fast trend cycle took brands and retailers for a ride in 2023. Here’s what we will take with us in 2024 — and what’s still to come.
Sportswear brands can lean into innovation, technology and collaborations to build credibility with outdoor-focused consumers, explains On's co-founder for The State of Fashion 2024.