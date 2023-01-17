J.Crew Launches Resale Site

In partnership with ThredUp, the American retailer now offers customers a way to buy and sell pre-worn J.Crew products online, the company announced Tuesday. Dubbed J.Crew Always, the platform allows shoppers to mail in their secondhand pieces with a prepaid shipping label and receive store credit in return.

In tandem with online resale, J.Crew is also launching a vintage assortment that will be available in select stores, including pieces from the 1980s and 90s.

The retail chain has worked with ThredUp before. In 2019, sister band Madewell tapped ThredUp to create the Madewell Forever progamme, which allows shoppers to trade in their old Madewell denim for store credit. The progamme was extended in 2021.

