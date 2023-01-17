J.Crew Launches Resale Site

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Young consumers are pushing brands to reconsider their approach to gendered collections.
The World Economic Forum in Davos, a retail convention in New York and menswear shows in Paris will command the industry’s attention. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
Male shoppers aren’t ready to give up on sneakers just yet, but dressier shoes are gaining favour, according to a BoF Insights survey.
E-commerce returns company Happy Returns, a PayPal company, and research firm TRC surveyed over 2,000 US consumers on their evolving shopping habits and attitudes towards online returns to enable merchants to optimise strategies. Discover key insights from the downloadable report here alongside BoF analysis.