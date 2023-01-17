default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

J.Crew Launches Resale Site

Olympia Gayot wears J.Crew vintage in mirror selfies.
J.Crew's head of women's design Olympia Gayot wears J.Crew vintage. (J.Crew)
By

In partnership with ThredUp, the American retailer now offers customers a way to buy and sell pre-worn J.Crew products online, the company announced Tuesday. Dubbed J.Crew Always, the platform allows shoppers to mail in their secondhand pieces with a prepaid shipping label and receive store credit in return.

In tandem with online resale, J.Crew is also launching a vintage assortment that will be available in select stores, including pieces from the 1980s and 90s.

The retail chain has worked with ThredUp before. In 2019, sister band Madewell tapped ThredUp to create the Madewell Forever progamme, which allows shoppers to trade in their old Madewell denim for store credit. The progamme was extended in 2021.

Learn more:

Why Brands Are Racing Into Resale — in Five Charts

Hundreds of fashion companies are looking to build their own resale channels, giving rise to a new class of B2B start-ups that aim to help them navigate the nascent industry.

