J.Crew Flagship Reopens in Soho

J.Crew has opened a new flagship store on Spring Street in New York’s Soho neighbourhood, the company announced Thursday.

The two-story womenswear-focused outpost marks the first time the brand will have a presence in Soho since it shuttered its Prince Street store in 2017 in a wave of store closures amid slumping sales.

The two-story outpost will be womenswear-focused. (J.Crew)

Since then, J.Crew has undergone multiple rounds of painful restructuring, culminating in a bankruptcy in 2020. Under chief executive Libby Wadle, who took the helm in November of that year, the retailer has pulled off something of a comeback, with help from women’s creative director Olympia Gayot and her counterpart in menswear, Brendon Babenzien.

Gayot helped design the new store in Soho, which will have the largest assortment of women’s apparel and accessories that are typically online exclusive.

“The store offers the chance to invite our customers into the J.Crew lifestyle, marrying two important style influences – coastal and city,” Wadle said in a statement.

