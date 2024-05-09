Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

J.Crew Flagship Reopens in Soho

The American apparel chain has returned to the Manhattan retail neighbourhood for the first time since 2017.
Inside J.Crew's new Soho store.
Inside J.Crew's new Soho store. (J.Crew)
By

J.Crew has opened a new flagship store on Spring Street in New York’s Soho neighbourhood, the company announced Thursday.

The two-story womenswear-focused outpost marks the first time the brand will have a presence in Soho since it shuttered its Prince Street store in 2017 in a wave of store closures amid slumping sales.

Spiral staircase inside J.Crew Soho store
The two-story outpost will be womenswear-focused. (J.Crew)

Since then, J.Crew has undergone multiple rounds of painful restructuring, culminating in a bankruptcy in 2020. Under chief executive Libby Wadle, who took the helm in November of that year, the retailer has pulled off something of a comeback, with help from women’s creative director Olympia Gayot and her counterpart in menswear, Brendon Babenzien.

Gayot helped design the new store in Soho, which will have the largest assortment of women’s apparel and accessories that are typically online exclusive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The store offers the chance to invite our customers into the J.Crew lifestyle, marrying two important style influences – coastal and city,” Wadle said in a statement.

Learn more:

The J.Crew Comeback Starts Now

With its new menswear collection under creative director Brendon Babenzien, the retailer has its best shot in years at returning to the fashion zeitgeist.

About the author
Cathaleen Chen
Cathaleen Chen

Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Adidas Prepares for Samba Slump

As the German sportswear giant taps surging demand for its Samba and Gazelle sneakers, it’s also taking steps to spread its bets ahead of peak interest.

Op-Ed | The Rise of the Unwasteful Brand

A profitable, multi-trillion dollar fashion industry populated with brands that generate minimal economic and environmental waste is within our reach, argues Lawrence Lenihan.

Fashion’s Stalled Self-Checkout Revolution

RFID technology has made self-checkout far more efficient than traditional scanning kiosks at retailers like Zara and Uniqlo, but the industry at large hesitates to fully embrace the innovation over concerns of theft and customer engagement.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024