Lululemon Raises Annual Revenue Forecast on Strong Demand for Sportswear

Lululemon Athletica Inc raised full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, signaling strong demand from affluent US consumers for its high-priced yoga pants, running shorts and belt bags.

The company now expects full-year 2022 revenue between $7.94 billion and $7.99 billion, up from prior forecast of $7.87 billion to $7.94 billion.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editor: Maju Samuel

