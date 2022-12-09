default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Lululemon Raises Annual Revenue Forecast on Strong Demand for Sportswear

Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares tumbled after the company warned that financial results will come at the low end of previous guidance, saying the Omicron coronavirus variant was constraining its operations.
Lululemon raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for sportswear.
By

Lululemon Athletica Inc raised full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, signaling strong demand from affluent US consumers for its high-priced yoga pants, running shorts and belt bags.

The company now expects full-year 2022 revenue between $7.94 billion and $7.99 billion, up from prior forecast of $7.87 billion to $7.94 billion.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editor: Maju Samuel

Learn more:

Lululemon Aims to Double Sales by 2026

Lululemon Athletica Inc. outlined a five-year plan intended to double sales to $12.5 billion by 2026, in part by expanding its offerings to men.

